‘People of the Mahoning Valley’ Exhibit Opens Nov. 4

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s permanent installation of the “People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity and Innovation” will be unveiled to the public at a open house from noon to 4 p.m Nov. 4 at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

The exhibit traces the history and development of the Valley from the early Native Americans and pioneers, to the formation of townships and cities, to the rise and fall of the iron and steel industries, all through the stories of the people who called the Mahoning Valley home.

Visitors will learn about the companies that flourished, the culture of philanthropy, the birth of arts and sports and the locations that the people grew to love. It will display original artifacts, photographs, maps and manuscripts, as well as audio, video and interactive stations.

Stories of the people that lived in the Mahoning Valley include names like The Warner Brothers and David Tod, and stories come from people like Oscar Boggess, a civil war soldier and African American tradesman, or Lucy Buechner, who sought to empower girls and women during World War II.

“While the walls and exhibit furniture will be a permanent fixture in the gallery, the exhibit sections can be changed out to showcase the many different items and stories that are housed in the historical society’s three dimensional and archival collections,” said manager of collections Jessica Trickett.

Funding for the exhibit came from a $500,000 gift from Maria Fok and will be in the Drs. Thomas and Maria Fok Exhibit Gallery.

Admission Nov. 4 will be half price at $2 for adults, $1.50 for senior citizens and college students, and $1 for children after the open house through Nov. 17. On Nov. 18 admission rates will increase to $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and college students and $5 for children. Admission includes a same day visit to all MVHS sites.

For more information about the exhibit or any MVHS program, go to MahoningHistory.org or call 330 743 2589.

Pictured: Amy Overmyer from Exhibit Concepts helps put together the exhibit.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.