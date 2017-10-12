PUCO’s Trombold to Speak at Chamber Event Oct. 19

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Beth Trombold, vice chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, will address the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s Government Affairs Council Oct. 19 at the Maronite Center.

Trombold is also past president of the Organization of PJM States, which regulates access to the nation’s power grid



The luncheon begins at 11:30. Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

Trombold is a member of the National Association of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners, where she serves on the committee on energy resources and the environment. She chairs PJM’s committee on independent state agencies that focuses on transmission needs within PJM. She also serves on the Financial Research Institute advisory board at the University of Missouri.

Reservations may be made online at RegionalChamber.com or by calling 330 7442131, ext. 1212, emailing MaryBeth@regionalchamber.com.

