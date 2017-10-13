Taste the ‘Recipes of Youngstown’ Nov. 11

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Recipes of Youngstown group is hosting a fall tasting party to honor U.S. Armed Forces and to promote the group’s third cookbook, Stars, Stripes & Servings, rom noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Tyler History Center downtown.

More than 30 family dishes will be prepared by bakers whose recipes are included in the new cookbook. A portion of the proceeds from the event and from sales of the new cookbook will be used to fund a newly established scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation to provide assistance to military veterans finishing their education.

Other activities include an anything apple contest and a photo booth.

Admission is free, tasting tickets are six for $5, and tickets are also available for raffle baskets.

For more information, visit MahoningHistory.org or call 330 743 2589.

Pictured: Recipes of Youngstown members with MVHS staff: (front): Linda Kostka, MVHS development director, and Bobbi Allen, ROY founder, (middle): Keith Evans, Shari McConnell, Kathy Mihaly, Donnie Allen, and Ernie Direnzo (back): Bobbi Chalky, and Bill Lawson, MVHS executive director.

