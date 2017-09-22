Regional Chamber Cancels Tuesday Event with Ohio Auditor

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber announced this morning that Tuesday luncheon event with Ohio Auditor Dave Yost has been cancelled.

The chamber said the cancellation resulted from “unforeseen circumstances,” and it hopes to reschedule the event at a later time.

Yost is a Republican who is a candidate for Ohio attorney general. His chamber appearance was a function of the organization’s Governmental Affairs Council.

