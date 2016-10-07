Sister Jerome’s Mission to Present Smith Scholarship

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – With the creation of a new scholarship, students involved in Sister Jerome’s Mission will have new opportunities to pay for college.

Sister Jerome’s Mission, a program of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, will present the first Clarence R. and Rose Marie Smith Scholarship to outstanding students at a dinner Oct. 9 at the Maronite Center, 1555 Meridian Rd. in Youngstown. The even begins at 5 p.m., with the presentation set to start at 6:45 p.m.

The mission college program pairs students from low-income families with mentors throughout college and provides transportation, food and clothing for students.

“This makes it possible for students to get to class, focus on their studies, earn good grades and graduate well-prepared for jobs that enable them to support themselves and their families,” said Maraline Kubik, executive director of Sister Jerome’s Mission.

Clarence Smith ran the company his father founded in 1928, Diamond Steel Construction Co. in North Lima, for many years, as well as founded companies of his own, including Compco Industries and Compco Land Co. He has been a “long-time friend and supporter” of Sister Jerome’s Mission, Kubic noted, and he serves on the organization’s advisory board.

“Smith’s success enables him to support many philanthropic organizations and causes,” she said. “Providing a solid education to the region’s young people has been and remains at the heart of many of those activities, including Sister Jerome’s Mission College program.”

Pictured: Clarence Smith, who will be honored with a scholarship in his name for students in Sister Jerome’s Mission college program.

