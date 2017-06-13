Stoops and Pelini Foundation Bocce Social Set for June 25

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The annual Ron Stoops Sr. and Anthony Pelini Memorial Foundation Bocce Social will be held noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at the MVR Restaurant. Proceeds from the event will benefit several Mahoning Valley charities.

In addition to a 24-team bocce tournament, the social also features a raffle for several autographed items from the San Francisco 49ers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Youngstown State Penguins, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines and Cleveland Browns. A Chinese auction will have helmets, shirts and signed photos from pro and collegiate teams.

More than 400 Cardinal Mooney High School alumni and supporters will be at the bocce social, including several retired NFL players. Among those attending are Denise DeBartolo York, John York, Bob Stoops, Mark Stoops, Mike Stoops and Bo Pelini. Throughout the day, Barstool Sports commentator Dan “Big Cat” Katz will record an edition of his podcast, Pardon My Take, at the restaurant as well.

The menu includes an open bar, appetizers and a steak dinner with pasta, salad and greens.

Over the past 15 years, the Ron Stoops and Anthony Pelini Memorial Foundation has raised more than $1 million for area charities. Among the groups receiving donations have been United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, the Mill Creek Community Center and Cardinal Mooney High School.

For more information about the bocce social, contact Ron Stoops at 330 502 3747.

