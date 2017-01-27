Tickets on Sale for 25 Under 35 Awards Feb. 9

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tickets for the 25 Under 35 Awards ceremony Feb. 9 at Stambaugh Auditorium are now on sale. Available through the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ website or at the auditorium box office, tickets are $55 per person.

The dinner recognizes the 2016 class of 25 Under 35 award winners, as well as three MVPs from the group. It its hosted by the Young Professionals and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Information on this year’s honorees can be found at MVYPClub.com.

“The first awards ceremony in 2005 began a tradition of honoring exceptional young professionals in the Mahoning Valley for their career accomplishments as well as dedication to community service,” said Shari Harrell, president of the Community Foundation, in a release. “That tradition continues this year with an impressive group of young people who have chosen not only to work here in the Valley but to continue giving back.”

All proceeds from the dinner benefit the Community Foundation’s Young Philanthropist Fund. The fund seeks to involved young people in philanthropy, exposing them to nonprofit organizations, the grant process and how philanthropy impacts the community.

Table sponsorships are still available. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact Rose Saborse at 330 259 0555 or rose@tbeic.org.

