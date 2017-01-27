Awards & Events

:
Tickets on Sale for 25 Under 35 Awards Feb. 9
By Blank | January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tickets for the 25 Under 35 Awards ceremony Feb. 9 at Stambaugh Auditorium are now on sale. Available through the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ website or at the auditorium box office, tickets are $55 per person.

The dinner recognizes the 2016 class of 25 Under 35 award winners, as well as three MVPs from the group. It its hosted by the Young Professionals and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. Information on this year’s honorees can be found at MVYPClub.com.

“The first awards ceremony in 2005 began a tradition of honoring exceptional young professionals in the Mahoning Valley for their career accomplishments as well as dedication to community service,” said Shari Harrell, president of the Community Foundation, in a release. “That tradition continues this year with an impressive group of young people who have chosen not only to work here in the Valley but to continue giving back.”

All proceeds from the dinner benefit the Community Foundation’s Young Philanthropist Fund. The fund seeks to involved young people in philanthropy, exposing them to nonprofit organizations, the grant process and how philanthropy impacts the community.

Table sponsorships are still available. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact Rose Saborse at 330 259 0555 or rose@tbeic.org.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
July
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio