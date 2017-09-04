Unilateral Training Has Many Health Benefits

With four locations of Fitness Together under her belt and a fifth in motion, owner Erin Mellinger believes business success has come from staying laser focused on client results as a company.

Fitness Together is the area’s largest, most personal fitness experience that helps clients get active in ways they enjoy, learn proper exercise forms and routines, give them realistic nutrition support, keep them motivated and hold them accountable to their goals.

Mellinger opened the first Fitness Together in Canfield, 6579 Ironwood Blvd., in July 2008, with only three employees. A second location opened in Poland, 6541 Clingan Road, in April 2012, a third in Howland, 8720 E. Market St., in 2014 and a fourth in Medina, 3725 Medina Road, later that year.

Now with 24 employees and over 2,000 training sessions per month, a fifth Fitness Together location is expected to open in summer of 2017.

Client results have been the reason for success at Fitness Together. When people look and feel better, they are loyal to Fitness Together and will keep coming back for more. The clients are also walking advertisements since the results of hard work with Fitness Together can be seen.

All training sessions at Fitness Together are done in completely private, fully equipped training suites. No audience, no sharing equipment, and no distractions.

Many of the clients start out at Fitness Together with prior injuries, current health issues or a distorted view of exercise and weight loss. Fitness Together helps to customize the safest and most effective exercise and nutrition plan for each client and the staff will do whatever it takes to keep the clients accountable and seeing realistic results.

Health is a way, not a place. Fitness Together can’t promise overnight success or weight loss without putting in the work and staying disciplined.

