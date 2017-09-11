Cortland Specialty Shops to Hold ‘Witches Night Out’

0 0 0 0

CORTLAND, Ohio – Fire up your brooms and fly into downtown Cortland Sept. 28 to take part in the “Witches Night Out” at the Cortland Specialty Shops.

The festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. include treats, potions, mystery sales, a best witches hat competition, discounts and haunting activities, organizers said.

Participating shops include Just Pizzelles, Furniture Decor & More, Quilter’s Fancy, Heritage Florist, Centerra Country Store, Galleria of Arts & Antiques, Happy Harvest Flowers & More, Country Porch Winery, The Body Shoppe Fit Crew Studio LLC, Beach Bum Tanning Salon and Cortland Sparkle.

For more information, call Christina Benton, owner of Just Pizzelles, at 330 638 88707.

