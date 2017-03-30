BWC’s Morrison to Address Columbiana Safety Council

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – The CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will be the guest speaker at the Columbiana Area Safety Council’s annual awards lunch April 26.

The lunch will be held at the Dutch Village Inn Banquet Center. Reservations are required.

Sarah Morrison was appointed CEO of the BWC in 2016 after joining the agency four years earlier. The office has more than 1,900 workers and serves 250,000 employers with one million open claims.

Before joining BWC, Morrison was a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister in Columbus where she worked on civil and commercial litigation, as well as class action lawsuits.

For more information or to make reservations, contact the Columbiana Area Safety Council at 330 482 3822.

