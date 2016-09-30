Youngstown Foundation Awards $910K in 3Q Grants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Thirty three area organizations have been awarded grants totaling $646,171.00 by the distribution committee of The Youngstown Foundation. Grants were awarded from the foundation’s unrestricted fund as well as the Hine Memorial Fund, the Mahoning Valley Sports Charities, donor advised and restricted funds.

Additionally close to $264,000 was awarded through the Support Fund, a program that provides approved local charities the opportunity to receive an additional 5% grant for contributions received for their organization.

The largest grant in the third quarter, $232,786, was awarded to the Potential Development Program for costs associated with its Operation Search and Help Program. The program employs a caseworker who assists families of special needs children with medication, medical equipment, medical supplies, specialized formulas and transportation assistance to out-of -own medical appointments. The grant is restricted for the medical needs of children with special needs in Mahoning County, as well as children in Liberty, Girard and Hubbard in Trumbull County.

Youngstown Foundation Unrestricted Fund grants include:

ACTION: $5,000 in support of the Integrated Voter Engagement Program.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters: $7,500 to support the Site Based Mentoring Program.

Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown: $28,000 towards the implementation of the Year of the Teen Programming.

Catholic Charities: $10,000 to assist with the purchase of desk cubicles for the new office space.

Easter Seals: $60,190 in support of the new LED lighting project.

Heart Reach Ministries, $33,255 to replace the boiler system.

Hope House Visitation Center: $30,000 to support the Healthy Child Development/Parent Access Program.

Turning Point Counseling: $20,000 to assist with building renovations.

Youngstown Area Goodwill: $15,000 towards costs associated with upgrading the security and safety systems.

$20,000 to help support after school programming & academics at Martin Luther King Elementary School, YCSD.

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp: $11,000 to purchase equipment in support of the REVITALIZE Program Sustainability Project.

Youngstown State University: $20,000 to support implementation of the YSU Encouragers Program for YSTAR students.

Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Foundation: $10,000 in support of the Jobs Now Workforce Development.

Of the 33 grants awarded, four organizations that serve children with diagnosed disabilities received funds from the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation. These grants include:

SMARTS: $27,440.00 to support the Beats Drum program.

The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism: $18,000 to update the Sensory Room.

Eastern Gateway Community College: $5,500 for the installation of two exterior automatic door openers.

Potential Development Program: $232,786 for the new offices of Operation Search & Help Program.

$85,000 was awarded from Donor Advised Funds to the following organizations:

Beatitude House

Rescue Mission

Camp Fitch

Pregnancy Help Center

Inspiring Minds

Protestant Family Services

YSU Encouragers

Mercy Health Foundation Mobile Health Clinic

Potential Development Program

Teen Challenge

Veterans Resource Center

Brody’s Bunch

Operation Christmas Child

Mahoning Valley Sports Charities awarded:

Trumbull Mobile Meals: $7,500

The Youngstown Foundation, founded in 1918, is the largest community foundation in the Mahoning Valley and the fourth oldest in the country.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.