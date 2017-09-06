YSU Environmental Lecture Series Begins Tonight

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown State University Speaker Series on Energy and the Environment kicks off this evening with a lecture from University of New Hampshire professor Paula Mouser on the biodegradation of fracking fluid additives.

The lecture, held in Cushwa Hall room B100, begins at 7 p.m. The theme of this year’s lecture series, held weekly through Nov. 15, is the impact of fossil fuels.

Among the new events in the series, now in its fourth year, is Penguin Think, part of YSU’s First Year Experience program for freshmen and transfer students. That lecture will be held Sept. 20.

The rest of the schedule is:

Sept. 13- David Eaton, University of Calgary, “Fault activation by hydraulic fracturing.”

Sept. 20- Panel discussion, “The unintended consequences of innovation: shale oil and gas waste.”

Sept. 27- Robert Steneck, University of Maine, “Climate impacts on lobster fisheries in Maine and coral reefs in the Caribbean.”

Oct. 4- Mark Jacobson, Stanford University, “Roadmaps for transitioning all 50 U.S. states to wind, water and solar power for all purposes.”

Oct. 5 (Thursday)- Merrilly Mazza, Lafayette, Colo., city council, “Lafayette’s climate bill of rights and protections.”

Oct. 11- Ray Biersdorfer, YSU, “A trip through geologic time.”

Oct. 12 (Thursday)- screening and discussion of We the People 2.0

Oct. 18- Mike Brudzinski, Miami University, “Induced seismicity in Ohio.”

Oct. 25- Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, a beach-cleaning charity based in Isle of Man, U.K.

Nov. 1- Kim Anderson, Oregon State University, “Mobile Device for Measuring Chemical Exposures, Location and Respiratory Health and Comparisons with Conventional Technologies.”

Nov. 8- Panel discussion, “Implications of yesterday’s election for energy and the environment.”

Nov. 15- Andrew Barbour, U.S. Geological Survey, “Connections Between Wastewater Disposal and Induced Seismicity in Oklahoma.”

Thanks to a sponsorship from The James Dale Ethics Center, the lecture series is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the metered spaces along Lincoln Avenue and streets near Cushwa Hall.

For more information, contact Biersdorfer at 330 941 1753 or ray@cc.ysu.edu.

