YSU to Break Ground on New Apartments, Bookstore

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State University will break ground on the second phase of the University Edge apartment complex and a new campus bookstore Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

The University Edge apartments opened its first building on the corner of Fifth and Rayen avenues in August. Phase II of the project will erect a second building along Lincoln Avenue. The new bookstore, operated by Barnes & Noble, will feature a café and convenience store in addition to schoolbooks, supplies and YSU apparel.

Construction is part of the “NextYSU: A New Look for a New Era” campus improvement project. NextYSU also includes the creation of the Student Success Center in Jones Hall, the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center and a wall outside Kilcalwey Center to honor the winners of the school’s top honor for former employees, the Heritage Award.

The road improvement projects along Wick and Lincoln avenues, which includes burying power lines, replacing water lines and repaving the roads, are also part of the NextYSU project.

