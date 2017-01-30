Awards & Events

:
YSU to Host Spring Career Fair Feb. 14
By Blank | January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – More than 90 employers from local, regional and national companies will participate in Youngstown State University’s Spring 2017 Career Fair.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards. Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

For more information, contact the Office of Career & Academic Advising at 330 941 3515.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
July
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio