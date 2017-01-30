YSU to Host Spring Career Fair Feb. 14

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – More than 90 employers from local, regional and national companies will participate in Youngstown State University’s Spring 2017 Career Fair.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards. Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

For more information, contact the Office of Career & Academic Advising at 330 941 3515.

